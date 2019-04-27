Sharing office space for remote workers is beginning to trend in the Finger Lakes

The future of the workplace is starting to change at the local level. Offices filled with employees are being replaced by a more diverse, collaborative environment, one where workers can decide where and when they work.

Coworking spaces are becoming the new norm for employees, providing a constructive environment both for remote workers at larger companies and entrepreneurs in need of their own office site, away from the home.

And so far, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this particular trend.

Shal Khazanchi, associate professor of management at Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business, said how, by 2020, “the average amount of space per employee will drop 250 square feet, down from 400 in 1985,” according to a report in Forbes.

“So clearly, the space for employees is shrinking," Khazanchi said. "And companies are investing less and less in large office spaces.”

While traditional office space investment has declined, there has been an uptick in converting large spaces into a more diverse coworking model, featuring communal areas, desks and office suites. According to a 2018 report published by the commercial real estate research and investment management firm Jones Lang LaSalle, there’s been exponential growth in this sector.

“Since 2010, the flexible space sector has grown at an average annual rate of 23%, compared to just 1% average annual occupancy growth of the broader U.S. office market.”

The management firm also noted how there will be “a dramatic shift” in office space within the next decade. According to the firm’s U.S. Director of Office Research Scott Homa, a higher demand for flexible space options forces developers and owners to adapt.

“We expect this to drive a convergence of office, retail and hospitality uses into one seamless integrated tenant experience,” Homa said.

Within Ontario County, there have already been a few coworking spaces established within the community. According to Mike Manikowski, economic developer for the county’s office of economic development, there are at least two viable coworking spaces within the area, although it’s possible more are coming to the region.

“It’s a growing county,” Manikowski said.

One of the newly established spaces vying for members is Spot Cowork, which hopes to rapidly expand, providing flexible spaces to a variety of workers across western New York.

First established in 2018, the coworking space in Victor was created after founder James Salviski spoke to some friends and colleagues in the technology industry. As someone who ran several internet companies before selling them in 2011, Salviski slowly became interested in the possibilities of coworking spaces after a series of conversations.

“I got a brother who works for Amazon, I got friends who work for Google, and they all just kind of kept saying, ‘You know, cowork’s coming, you really should think about taking some of your real estate, and with your tech background, turn it into a cowork,’ and that’s really what I did,” Salviski said.

So far, the operation has been successful, with Salviski stating how the business is “cash-flow positive, so we’re certainly not going anywhere.”

“If anything, we’re reinvesting all the monies that we have on continuing to grow in other markets,” Salviski said.

Current plans for Spot Cowork involve opening two more locations, one in downtown Rochester and the other in Henrietta. However, Salviski said that “we’re county agnostic, a little bit,” and spoke of how they may expand into other cities within the region, including Canandaigua.

“So the plan is to launch anywhere from five to 10 more locations within the next 12 to 18 months,” Salviski said.

There is no limit on the number of members an individual cowork location can support, given how it's intended to support a flexible work schedule.

“There’s no real cap to the numbers. It’s kind of analogous to a gym membership. So some members show up once in a while and some use it a lot, all day," Salviski said. "So there wouldn’t really be a limit, necessarily.”

Another coworking space, situated within the city of Geneva, has been running steadily for the past three years, although that may change soon. Known as Port 100, the 3-year-old business hosts 10 different workers, providing an alternative to a home office.

According to Maureen Ballatori, who first joined the cowork when it opened its doors in 2016, Port 100 caters to individuals who are looking for the “community aspect of getting away from the distractions of home, laundry, dogs.”

“You know, isolation in general,” said Ballatori, founder of the design agency 29 Design Studio and the cowork’s director.

The space on Castle Street offers several amenities. Aside from Wi-Fi and access to the breakroom, members also can meet with Geneva’s small business adviser and use a larger conference room as needed at the Business Industrial Development Office on Franklin Street.

The office also offers security of varying levels, depending on what each person can afford. For $200 per month, a member gains a personal desk and filing cabinet. Port 100 also offers more flexible options at $125 and $50 per month, according to the group’s website, which, “allow you to drop in when needed,” Ballatori said.

One of the principal amenities for the cowork is the ability to foster a sense of community, something that could be lost unless Port 100 expands its membership.

The current building the cowork operates in may have to shut its doors by the end of this year. While the organization initially received subsidized funding from the city, the allocated budget for 2019 had been reduced by $8,000 to $17,000 for the remainder of the year.

While members of Port 100 made pleas to City Council for $9,000 for 2020 and 2021, the cowork will also need to recruit additional members to offset costs.

Aside from financial concerns, the organization has played a successful role in the launching of smaller start-ups. The real estate firm Kowalski Legal LLC and Morgan Laurent both have roots within Port 100. The legal firm started within the coworking group before moving into a space of its own, according to Ballatori.

While coworking can provide plenty of flexibility and opportunity for entrepreneurs, there are drawbacks when it comes to advancing internally within a company.

According to Khazanchi, employees who work remotely “generally tend to be disadvantaged for promotions, because you’re not there."

“And they also have to work harder to manage their impressions," Khazanchi said. "So the trade-off there is that you don’t have access to those opportunities that may be available, easily available to people who are co-located.”

However, for many participants in the coworking space, they find the community to be a major boon.

“For me, it’s been huge, having the space to work,” said Brandon Barile, one of Port 100’s members. Currently working at Hobart and William Smith Colleges as the dean of student engagement, Barile also has a side business focused on “empowerment consulting,” which provides lessons on psychology to Geneva’s business community.

While Barile was the most recent addition to the cowork, he’s already found the structure of the place “helps me focus.”

“It just felt too muddy” to work on his own business in addition to his regular job, Barile said. Moving into a desk space made it easier to focus on one goal per week.

Ben LoPatin also found Port 100’s community to be of great value for him. As a developer of digital apps for the web and as a transplant from Virginia, LoPatin was craving a professional community where he could work. While he initially joined a coworking space in Rochester, Port 100 allowed him and his wife to “focus on staying in Geneva.”

“It was very difficult, working remotely without co-workers,” LoPatin said, adding that now as a member of a cowork, he’s relishing the community.

“To have a break where you can talk to people is super valuable to me,” LoPatin said.