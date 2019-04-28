Deputies said an investigation found the man had endangered a child while in a verbal argument and acting in a threatening manner.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Farmington man Friday morning with endangering the welfare of a child after responding to a report of a family trouble.

Deputies said an investigation found that Efrain Roman had endangered a 14-year-old boy while in a verbal argument and acting in a threatening manner. Efrain was taken to Ontario County Jail and held for centralized arraignment proceedings.