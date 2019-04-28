Two Wayne County residents were charged with possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Friday.

According to Wayne County deputies, Anthony J. Cromartie, 49, of Sodus, and Brock L. Shaner, 22, of Wolcott, were each charged with possessing cocaine.

Cromartie was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Shaner was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Both were issued appearance tickets to appear in the town of Sodus court on May 22 at 7 p.m. to answer the charges.