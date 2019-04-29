Allendale Columbia School’s seventh-grade scientists celebrated Earth Day by completing a yearlong project with Trout in the Classroom and Delta Environmental’s Adopt-a-Stream program April 22.

In the fall, students received brown trout eggs and raised them through hatching and early developmental stages in the classroom. To complete the project, students released more than 100 brown trout safely into the local ecosystem. The Adopt-a-Stream program assisted in this process by bringing Delta Environmental’s long and rich history of evaluating Monroe County’s water quality to local students and taught them how to conduct experiments, analyze data and submit reports for data entry.

Students traveled to Deblase Park in Pittsford on Earth Day to conduct a biotic index on that section of Irondequoit Creek to determine if the stream was healthy enough to release the brown trout. Students spent the morning onsite collecting data and then traveled back to the classroom to sort and identify specimens.

“It’s very important to get the kids out and doing real-world science, so they can connect more with their environment,” said Allendale Columbia Life Science Teacher Beth Guzzetta. “To have students make personal connections with the fish and their environment gives them a better respect for the land, the Earth and all their surroundings.”

The student scientists deemed the stream healthy enough and returned to Deblase Park to release their trout. Their collected data was uploaded to the Finger Lakes Regional Stream Monitoring Network, which will allow local stream ecologists to access the information, further their own study and understand potential impacts, as well as changes to stream health.

