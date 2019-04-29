A Canandaigua man is facing grand larceny charges after police say he stole a motorized shopping cart and groceries on Easter day.

Erik Olsen, 30, is facing fourth degree grand larceny charges after police responded to Parkway Plaza for a man riding a motorized shopping cart. Police say that Olsen stole the cart and groceries from Wegmans - the grand larceny charges as a result of the value of the shopping cart — over $1,000.

Olsen was arraigned and turned over to the Rochester Police Department due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He’s due back in Canandaigua City Court May 3rd.