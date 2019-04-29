Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Gabriella Commisso, of Pittsford; and Lauren Cody, of Mendon, as 2019 Gold Award Girl Scouts.

Commisso’s project was titled “The Five R’s” and promoted environmental stewardship for students. Cody’s project was titled “HFL Volunteer Reader Club.”

Commisso and Cody will receive their Gold Award at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award in the world for girls.

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should be something that a girl can be passionate about — in thought, deed, and action that encompasses organizational, leadership and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. About 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

The Gold Award requires a Girl Scout to identify an issue and investigate it to understand what can be done to address the problem. The girl then forms a team to act as a support system, including a project advisor close to the issue who is not a troop leader or family member, while she leads the project. The Girl Scout creates a plan to ensure they know what steps they must tackle while working on the project. The Girl Scout submits a proposal for her project to her local Girl Scout council. After acceptance, the girl begins to work through the steps of their plan utilizing the assistance of her support team where necessary. Lastly, the project is used to educate and inspire others about the cause they are addressing.

