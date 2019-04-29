Erin 'E' Rhynes was sentenced to 55 years in state prison for attempted murder after shooting an unarmed Michael Cosentino in the back of the head three times. Prior to the trial Rhynes turned down an offer of 15 years by the Ontario County Distirct Attorney's office.

CANANDAIUGA — Savage, coward, predator, animal, menace — those are the words used to describe Erin "E" Rhynes as he was sentenced to 55 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Michael Cosentino.

On Monday, State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran delivered the maximum sentence to the 27-year-old career criminal after family members made passionate victim impact statements regarding how their beloved Michael now survives with brain damage from the shooting.

“I have an obligation to do it right, and I'm going to put you away for as long as I possibly can,” said Doran. “You are completely absent of any kindness or decency.”

Throughout the entire criminal procedures Rhynes challenged the court, burning through multiple lawyers and looking for delays, even in the fleeting minutes prior to sentencing as he unsuccessfully challenged his previous criminal record.

Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, who handled the trial, did not mince words.

“Savage — he’s a total savage.” said MacBride. “A cold-blooded would-be assassin and more importantly a coward.”

On April 1, 2018, Rhynes shot an unarmed Cosentino, as he was driving his vehicle, three times in the back of the head. Cosentino survived, and is living with brain damage and two bullets permanently lodged into his skull. According to family members he can no longer drive a car or perform the simplest of tasks.

“Rhynes is a predator with no conscience, a menace to society,” said a family member during the victim impact statements. “Rhynes deserves nothing less than to be locked in a cage and fed with a snow shovel.”

Another family member stated that she would have paid the $100 that Cosentino owed Rhynes.

“Why you may have this much anger, I feel sorry for you,” said the family member. “I hope you find peace in your life and remorse in what you have done.”

After the sentencing Rhynes mumbled to a court officer to help him with the math of his sentence on the charges.

In the end Judge Doran's sentence was:

• Second-degree attempted murder — 25 years;

• First-degree assault — 25 years concurrent;

• First-degree criminal use of a firearm — 25 years concurrent;

• Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two charges) — 15 years consecutive;

• Third-degree criminal possession of drugs — 15 years consecutive.

The total determinate sentence is 55 years, which would make Rhynes 83 years old at the time of his earliest release.

Prior to the trial Rhynes turned down an offer for the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office of 15 years in exchange for a guilty plea. Rhynes' decision to take the case to trail ended up costing him 40 additional years of his life.

“Regardless of the sentence the family doesn’t get back what they want the most — Michael,” said MacBride. “At the end of the day, there is no rehabilitating this defendant. It’s not possible.”

Rhynes stated his actions have been misinterpreted.

“Since April 1st people make it seem like I'm a two-bit drug dealer. I’m not, I had a job.” said Rhynes prior to sentencing. “My heart goes out to him (Cosentino), I didn’t shoot him. I’m innocent. People calling me a savage and an animal. I’m just fighting for my life.”

Rhynes was represented by David Morabito, who withheld any remarks, citing that his client wishes to appeal the verdict and the sentence.

“I’m here with gratitude today for those who do everything in their power to ensure justice is done,” said Doran. “We still stand for what is good.”