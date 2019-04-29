Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently welcomed four hires to its team: Emily Benson, of Charlotte, and Nicole Dominguez, of Rochester, as marketing automation specialists; Rachael Deeley, of Webster, as digital project manager; and Meghan DeWinde, of Conesus, as data analyst.

Benson and Dominguez will be responsible for developing and executing automated marketing programs for clients. They will provide strategies for lead generation and nurture campaigns, assist in aligning sales and marketing departments, and anticipate possible roadblocks and provide alternative solutions.

Deeley is responsible for managing projects to ensure they are completed on time, on spec and within budget. She will ensure marketing technology needs are met for her clients.

DeWinde will be responsible for the development and preparation of client-related reports and dashboards. She will help create measurement plans and key performance indicators, and utilize predictive modeling and multi-channel tracking for deeper insight and cohesive data visualization for enhanced campaign optimization.