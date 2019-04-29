Dixon Schwabl, an advertising, marketing and public relations agency in Victor, recently welcomed four hires to its team: Emily Benson, of Charlotte, and Nicole Dominguez, of Rochester, as marketing automation specialists; Rachael Deeley, of Webster, as digital project manager; and Meghan DeWinde, of Conesus, as data analyst.

Benson and Dominguez will develop and execute automated marketing programs for clients. They will provide strategies for lead generation and nurture campaigns, assist in aligning sales and marketing departments, and anticipate possible roadblocks and provide alternative solutions.

Benson joins the Dixon Schwabl team from Carestream Health, where she served as a digital marketing specialist. She previously spent time with PostUp Digital LLC in Austin, Texas. Benson earned her bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Nazareth College.

Dominguez comes to the agency from Partners + Napier, where she served as an associate project manager. She previously worked with Frontier Communications. Dominguez earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo.

Deeley is responsible for managing projects to ensure they are completed on time, on spec and within budget. She will ensure marketing technology needs are met for her clients.

Deeley has eight years of experience in marketing and design. She earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Alfred University, and her master’s degree in photography and book arts from The College at Brockport.

DeWinde will develop and prepare client-related reports and dashboards. She will work with a team to create measurement plans and key performance indicators, and utilize predictive modeling and multi-channel tracking for deeper insight and cohesive data visualization for enhanced campaign optimization.

DeWinde has worked in the marketing industry with a primary focus on e-commerce data analytics for nearly five years. She earned her associate degree in journalism technology from Morrisville State College, and her bachelor’s degree in advertising and PR from Rochester Institute of Technology.