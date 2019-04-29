First American Equipment Finance was named No. 1 Best Midsize Company to Work for in New York by Best Companies Group.

“I have the great fortune of coming in each day and working with an exceptional group of talented, genuine people,” said Alan Sikora, CEO of First American Equipment Finance. “Our company’s success is because of our dedicated colleagues. I am grateful to be a part of this team.”

To determine the Best Companies to Work for in New York, Best Companies Group, an independent research firm provided anonymous surveys to all colleagues. The data from the anonymous surveys determine the rankings and winners. Additionally, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work ranked First American as the No. 1 Best Small/Medium Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, in addition to earning accolades as a Best Midsize Workplace for Millennials, Best in New York, Best for Women, Best for Giving Back and Best for New Grads.