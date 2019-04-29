The 2019 Hochstein at High Falls summer concert series will open with Aaron Lipp & Bobby Henrie at 12:10 p.m. on June 6 at Granite Mills Park, 74 Browns Race, Rochester.

The series will continue with Hanna PK & Aleks Disljenkovic on June 13, Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers on June 20, The Debbie Kendrick Project on June 27, Watkins & the Rapiers on July 11, The Mambo Kings on July 18, The Brothers Blue on July 25, The White Hots on Aug. 1, Hypnotic Clambake on Aug. 8 and Jackson Cavalier on Aug. 15.

Concertgoers can bring their own seating and lunch to the free shows. Rain locations, if needed, will be announced via social media. Visit hochstein.org or wxxi.org for information.