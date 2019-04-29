Hanane Mouhib, 37, is charged with second degree murder. Prosecutors say she decapitated her son, Abraham Cardenas, in their home on South Lake Road in the Town of Sweden in April 2018.

The Sweden mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is due in court Monday.

Mouhib had been treated for mental health issues before her son's death, but she was deemed mentally fit to stand trial in December.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled at the Hall of Justice in Rochester at 9:30 a.m.