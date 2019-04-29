The 77.7 mile relay race takes teams around the entire edge of Seneca Lake. Beginning in Geneva the event takes runners through Yates, Schuyler, and Seneca County before finishing back in Geneva.

The 9th annual Seneca7 was held Sunday in Geneva.

Co-director Jackie Augustine says the race started from a love of running and a love of the Finger Lakes. The run gives even local runners a unique view of the Finger Lake.

"The run down into Glenora Falls, this little hidden gem of a neighborhood, is a favorite leg of many of our runners," said Augustine. "The whole neighborhood comes out and serves as one big cheering section for our athletes. There are little spots like that all along the course."

Co-director Jeff Henderson notes that the race wouldn't be possible without help form the local community

"We had over 200 volunteers working out there today," said Henderson. "From the volunteers at the start and finish lines, to the folks staffing the 20 different exchange points – we certainly couldn't pull this race off without their help."

Organizers of the event opened ten charity slots in order to repay volunteers. The ten slots are set aside for teams willing to pay an increased registration fee, with proceeds going to local not-for-profit organizations.

This year's event attracted 340 seven-member teams.

Awards were given to top three finishers in categories: all male, all female, and mixed teams.