Screen Plays will return to the Multi-use Cultural Community Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester, for a five-show run of “Black Comedy” by Peter Shaffer on May 23-26.

The one-act play introduces artist Brindsley Miller as he attempts to impress his future father-in-law and the richest man in the world. Things take a turn, however, when a blown fuse plunges his flat into darkness and his mistress decides to pay a visit.

“Black Comedy” features a Rochester-based ensemble cast directed by Mario Savastano, artistic director of DVC Theater.

A 25% discount is available for general and senior admission through May 16. Student tickets are $9. Visit muccc.org for information.