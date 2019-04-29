ViewSPORT in Rochester recently partnered with Tough Mudder and IRONMAN.

The sweat-activated fitness apparel company will offer shirts for Tough Mudder North American event participants at all events.

ViewSPORT is the official recreational apparel partner of IRONMAN, as well as the title sponsor for its Lake Placid triathlon in July. It will produce and supply event shirts and bags for participants and volunteers.

