Tops Friendly Markets recently awarded a $10,000 Tops Monopoly Instant Win prize to Steven Aimi, of Chili, after he participated in the Rip It and Win It game.

“I still can’t believe it,” Aimi said. “I thought it was a joke at first, since it happened so close to April Fools’ Day.”

Aimi and his family celebrated his win at the Spencerport Tops with a check presentation and reception.

“We are so excited because we are renovating our kitchen, so now the upgrades we wanted to do are possible,” said Aimi’s wife, Janelle.

Over 95,000 instant winners have won in Tops’ Rip It and Win It game, and over 4,000 won by playing online. Tops Monopoly continues through June 8, or while tickets last.

Rip It and Win It allows customers to play every time they checkout at Tops using their Tops BonusPlus card. Each purchase transaction will receive one game ticket, and customers will receive a game ticket for each participating vendor product purchased.