Texas Bar-B-Q Joint at Park Point-RIT launched “First Tuesdays are First Responders Day” in March.

Richard Mogab, the owner, wanted to honor first responders with all-day special pricing and a gift card drawing. The event drew support from customers who also wanted to “pay it forward.”

“Our customers asked if they could anonymously buy lunch for a first responder so we came up with ‘Treat a First Responder to Lunch’ coupons,” said Mogab. “Customers can purchase a $6 lunch coupon, add a personal message of support, and we will hand them out randomly on First Responders Day. The concept took off and pretty soon we had a wall of coupons! It was great to see the look of surprise last month when we told a number of first responders that their meal was paid for, some of them decided to ‘pay it forward’ and bought a lunch coupon for another first responder. We also saw customers stopping at tables to thank the first responders for their service to the community.”

The prepaid $6 lunch coupons are specially priced to include a sandwich, side and soda. Mogab stressed that “Treat A First Responder To Lunch” coupons can be purchased at any time but redeemed only on the first Tuesday of every month at Texas BBQ’s Park Point-RIT location.

“We have ample parking at the Park Point location to accommodate larger equipment vehicles and rigs,” said Mogab, “plus an outdoor patio to welcome the K-9 units.”

The next First Responders Day will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 at Texas Bar-B-Q Joint at Park Point-RIT, 200 Park Point Drive, Rochester. “Treat A First Responder To Lunch” coupons are on display at the register and will be handed out randomly to active and retired first responders.

Visit www.bbqrochester.com for more information.