Moms will receive free admission to the Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, on May 12 in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The village will kick off a new season on May 11 with samples of chocolate-almond sweetmeats, “fairie fancy” cookies and chocolate puffs. Visitors can take walking tours focused on gardens, learn about changes in 19th-century technology and try their hand at tying up rope beds.

The museum’s programming will start with “Victoria’s Closet: Fashions of the 1850s” in the John L. Wehle Gallery. This exhibit features clothing and accessories from the heyday of the British monarch’s reign and the beginning of the Industrial Revolution’s impact on fashion.

Other events include returning favorites like the Celtic Faire and Civil War Weekend plus the debut of “A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll,” where guests will experience the wild and creative world of Lewis Carroll through games, photography demonstrations and character tea parties.

The new Print Office features expanded floor space for the circa-1850 printing press. The Washington press was one of the most popular printing presses of the 19th century, and includes profiles of George Washington and Benjamin Franklin in the top of the frame. Themed weeks will highlight inventors, popular authors, crafts and chocolate.

Programs for members include monthly Hops & History happy hour talks consisting of one-on-one time with staff and the chance to explore the grounds, the History On Tap happy hour on June 7, behind-the-scenes tours, and historic dining options.

Class will be available on topics such as blacksmithing and gardening, and children can participate in summer camps centered on the village and nature center. A new camp will focus on theater, where campers will create and perform shows centered on American trailblazers.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays during the season. General admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth, and free for ages 3 and younger. Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.