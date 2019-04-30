Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester recently hosted its second annual Sneaker Soiree fashion show and raised nearly $6,750 for scholarships.

Supporters, coaches and volunteers gathered at Fleet Feet for an evening of athletic apparel fashions, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways and shopping.

The organization was established in 2010 as an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of more than 200 councils across 50 states. GOTR provides a fun experience and training-based curriculum that builds leadership skills and integrates running.

All donations support GOTR’s mission to inspire girls in grades 3-8 to be joyful, healthy and confident with sponsorships that guarantee all girls can participate in the program regardless of their financial situation.

“At Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester, we envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential,” said Kelly Fisher, executive director. “With more than 10,000 girls in our community living below the poverty line, we want to ensure that each and every one of them know about and have access to our program. We’re grateful to our supporters who help us bring our vision to life, providing opportunities for girls across the region to have access to our programs.”

GOTR’s curriculum consists of three 10-week programs separated by age group: Girls on the Run (grades 3-5), Camp GOTR (grades 3-5) and Heart & Sole (grades 6-8). Each program is designed to enhance teamwork and develop self-confidence, allowing girls to recognize their personal strengths and teach them how to stand up for themselves and others.

The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project, and prepares them physically and emotionally to complete a celebratory 5K event. Visit gotrrochester.org for information.