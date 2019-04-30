Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley joined the Town Conservation Board, representatives from the local Ukrainian community and other local officials to recognize Arbor Day and the town’s new designation as a Tree City USA.

In concert with this, the town dedicated a new Friendship and Civility Tree on the Town Hall lawn, a monument to the Irondequoit’s Sister Cities relationship with the Ukrainian City of Poltava.

The event was a marriage between several initiatives at Irondequoit Town Hall. First, as part of the town’s recent designation as a Tree City USA, it is required to annually formally recognize Arbor Day — a longstanding, preexisting practice in the town. This is the final of four requirements of the town to fortify its commitment to maintaining a strong tree canopy.

Furthermore, the ceremony served to continue to strengthen the Sister Cities relationship between the Irondequoit and the city of Poltava, Ukraine, which originated in 1991.

In 2018, the original Sister Cities Friendship tree, planted in 1993, perished. The new tree, a red oak, is accompanied with park bench and symbolizes the need for friendship between cultures and civility in society. The call for civility sprung out of an event held in 2018 to honor the late Sen. John McCain and Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter. The tree was paid for, in part, through a donation from the Ukrainian community.