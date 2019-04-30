I never used to think American farmers when I heard "endangered species." I have family and friends who raise beef cattle, so I knew Trump's tariffs were hurting. I saw soybean farmers on the news, but I was only told today that 25% of Wisconsin dairy farmers are losing their lives. Not their livelihoods, but their lives. When you lose a multigenerational farm, you lose not only your livelihood and your inheritance, but you lose your sense of who you are as well.

Once we were called the world's bread basket (our wheat fed Trump's pal Putin). Now the world is buying from Brazil and elsewhere. What Trump doesn't know about the agriculture industry could fill a barn. After six bankruptcies, only somebody suffering from the Dunning-Kruger effect could make the mistake of thinking they are a “stable genius."

Of course, economically speaking, agriculture is a fraction of our GDP and bigger problems lie elsewhere. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports job increases of 105% in solar and 96% increase in wind in 10 years, but we are allowing China and others to take the lead on those jobs as well.

A person of average intelligence would know enough to seek out the science and seek out an actual genius. It is not as if they are hiding out. What they are doing is shouting from the rooftops. Before we lose them to laryngitis, give a listen. Nobel Prize-winning economists like Joseph Stiglitz are saying the policies and prescriptions of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are common sense. Who knew no bankruptcies and Ivy League professorships might be indicators of stable geniuses? Someone who is not a science-denier, that's who.

Tom Bulger

Canandaigua