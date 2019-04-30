Girl Scouts of Western New York presented a 2019 Gold Award to Reagan Gensiejewski, of Victor, in recognition of her project, “For the Love of Softball.”

“I started with the idea of collecting gently used softball equipment and donating it to a city school in need,” Gensiejewski said. “Then, I decided to create a softball 101 video to post on YouTube and run a clinic with girls from the city school.

“The clinic was a way for me to directly impact girls who live less than 30 minutes away from me. I was connected with School 17 in Rochester and put on the clinic with about 20 girls. I brought two of my former teammates with me, as well as all of the equipment. I collected 13 gloves, three pairs of cleats, 25 helmets, 11 bats, four masks, seven bags and one set of catcher’s gear. We had different stations for the girls to learn different skills.

“Teaching them a sport I love so much that has brought me so much joy, and then watching them have fun with the sport, laugh, smile and bring them joy was remarkable. Telling the girls they got to keep the equipment was so exciting, because of the joy that came over their faces. To have their coach ask them if they wanted to start a team and hearing 20 girls scream ‘yes!’ was so rewarding. I was recently informed that School 17 is officially in progress of putting together a team, which is by far the greatest reward.”

Gensiejewski will be recognized at the Gold Award ceremony on June 1. The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts.

“One thing has always remained a constant in my life: Girl Scouts,” Gensiejewski said. “Having a place where I can express myself without fear of being judged was sacred. Thirteen years in Girl Scouts is a long time and I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.

“My troop is my family. Without Girl Scouts, I don’t think I would have even been friends with some of these girls, which would be such a shame because they are some of the most amazing people I have ever met. [Girl Scouts] is a place where I can be myself, a place where I can help make a difference and a place where I have made everlasting friends that have turned into family. Without Girl Scouts I wouldn’t be ambitious, and I wouldn’t have the morals to shape these dreams.”

A Scout’s project should be something they can be passionate about in thought, deed and action, as well as encompass organizational, leadership and networking skills. It should fulfill a need within their community, and create change that has the potential to be ongoing or sustainable.

Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. The Gold Award qualifies the Scout for scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

The Gold Award requires a Scout to identify an issue and investigate it to understand what can be done to address the problem. Scouts then form teams to act as their support system, including a project adviser close to the issue who is not a troop leader or family member.

Scouts create plans to ensure they know what steps they must tackle while working on their projects. They submit project proposals to their local Girl Scout councils and, once accepted, work through the steps of the plan, utilizing the support team where necessary. The project is used to educate and inspire others about the cause they are addressing.

Visit gswny.org for information.