ROCK the Bald benefit to fight childhood cancer is returning Sunday to Finn's Tap Room and Party House

VICTOR — Childhood cancer is different. Some cancers almost never strike after the age of 5; others occur most often in teenagers, according to St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Even when kids get cancers that adults get — like lymphoma — they must be treated differently, according to the St. Baldrick’s charity that fights childhoood cancer, which notes: “Children are not simply smaller adults.”

On Sunday, Finn’s Tap Room and Party House will be the site of a lot of smooth heads and a slew of festivities to benefit St. Baldrick’s, which funds childhood cancer research. Participants who opt to get their head shaved at the May 5 party are raising money now through sponsors, and a number of related activities also benefit the cause.

Barbers are scheduled to do the head shaves. Raffle tickets are on sale for a basket raffle, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle. Some 100 to 150 items will be available to win during the event.

Festivities will include mascots and other characters for photos and amusement, clowns, balloon animals and other fun. Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will open the party that goes from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Finn’s, 14 Railroad St. Victor.

DJ Dan will be working his magic on the upper level, where people can go up for good eats and drink while listening to the tunes.

ROCK the Bald is one of several ways in the area to support St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Check it out at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/RockTheBald2019.