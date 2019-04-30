The Thruway Authority Skilled Trades Scholarship program aims to recruit qualified students pursuing a career in the trades and increase workplace diversity.

The Thruway Authority will collaborate with state schools offering programs in various trades such as carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and heating, ventilating and air-conditioning, and provide students the opportunity to start their career while gaining on-the-job skills training.

Ten students will be selected in the pilot program this year to work in each of the Thruway Authority’s maintenance divisions across the state.

“Scholarship and mentor programs are critical to developing and retaining employees in highly skilled trades and establishing a future workforce for our state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This program is a valuable workforce development tool that will open new doorways for young New Yorkers so they have the chance to thrive in today’s economy.”

“The new Thruway Authority Skilled Trades Scholarship is a great workforce development tool, providing on-the-job training for specialized trades jobs,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Students will work with mentors to receive their education and training, and when they complete the program, have a career with the Thruway Authority along with opportunities for advancement. We want to make sure all New Yorkers have the access and resources they need to be trained in the trades and fill these high-skilled jobs across New York state.”

Students enrolled in vocational-technical programs, or accepted for enrollment at a trade school or college-level program, can apply for the scholarship program. Applicants are required to submit an employment application and provide two letters of recommendation. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee this summer.

Selected applicants will receive $1,000 toward their education while joining the Thruway Authority workforce to apply their skills. As full-time Thruway Authority employees, participants will be eligible for the Thruway Authority’s tuition reimbursement program to further fund their education expenses.

During the program, participants will continue to attend classes and obtain the necessary qualifications for progressive levels of the program. Candidates will be appointed to a journey-level trade position with the Thruway Authority once they meet the minimum qualifications.

“This pilot program is a unique opportunity to recruit a diverse workforce and jumpstart a student’s career,” said Matthew Driscoll, executive director of the Thruway Authority. “We encourage qualified candidates to apply for this program, and join the many men and women currently working in a skilled trade with the Thruway Authority.”

The deadline to apply is May 31. Visit thruway.ny.gov/scholarship for information.