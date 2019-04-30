Residents at Westwood Commons in North Chili honored local parishes, community members, students and dancers in April for national volunteer appreciation month.

Students from In Jesus’ Name, an outreach ministry at Roberts Wesleyan College, have volunteered at the DePaul senior living community for five years to play games, make arts and crafts, and spend time with residents. Roberts senior Laurel Green said the goal is to share the ministry of love with their community.

“When you’re at college, you’re typically only around people of your own age with similar experiences,” Green said. “This gives me the opportunity to get out of the bubble and be part of the community.”

Members of various churches provide services and devotionals to residents throughout the month, including St. Christopher’s Church, Bethany Christian Church, Chili Presbyterian Church, Pearce Memorial Church, the Rev. David Branch, Alberta Anderson and Mary Passerella.

Community member Mikki Rick volunteers her time playing games and conversing with residents.

For information about Westwood Commons, email smajor@depaul.org or call (585) 293-2060.