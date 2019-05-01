A new art display of painted birds is on display at the Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls.

Barbara Fragale, of Rush, created these paintings. Fragale explains that she draws inspiration from her and her husband’s 12-acre “farmette” and the gardens and wildlife they see in Rush. The paintings Fragale chose for the Mendon Library display are birds that were designed by her favorite teacher, Sherry C. Nelson. A retiree of Kodak and Johnson & Johnson, Fragale’s work life was spent in the life sciences departments.

She explained that she has always enjoyed art and spent free time in high school in the art room. Her one college art class helped her figure out that she hated drawing homework with a deadline. Over the years, she puttered with ceramics, crewel, stained glass and painting on rocks.

In 2003, Fragale joined an art “club” that would get her painting more serious. The “club” that she joined is the Society of Decorative Painters. It has its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, and Fragale is a member of two of its local chapters, the Flower City Decorative Artists of New York and Lake Country Decorative Painters. She explains that the Society provides a backbone structure for the chapters, including, but not limited to, an annual conference, maintaining a museum, providing a three-level certification program and publishing four magazines per year. Individual membership in the Society costs $60 per year. She encourages those that have fallen in love with the adult coloring book craze or “painting with a twist” to join SDP and take it to a new level.

Visit decorativepainters.org, flowercitydecorativeartists.com, lakecountrydecorativepainters.com or mendonlibrary.org for more information.