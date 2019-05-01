Charges against Paul Gullo have been dismissed by Naples Town Court Judge. The case ended with a "non-criminal disposition which is sealed."

Paul Gullo is off the hook.

At the end of his trial last week, Naples Town Court Judge Douglas Grove dismissed the charge against him.

The information was confirmed Wednesday morning by Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts.

Here's what brought Gullo to this point:

On July 6, 2018, Gullo was arrested by New York State Police and accused of impersonating a police officer inside the Dollar General Store in Naples. According to the complaint filed in court, Gullo was accused of wearing a badge that said "Robbery Prevention" and New York State Police said Gullo threatened to arrest a customer.

Gullo has been accused of impersonating a police officer before according to police and court records.

The first arrest came in September 2014 during the funeral of murdered Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. At the time, Gullo was the Deputy Mayor of Naples.

Gullo's lawyer for that case, Avik Ganguly, said the case ended with a "non-criminal disposition which is sealed."

"It's been a long road for Mr. Gullo," said Carrie Bleakley, Gullo's attorney. "It was clear to the judge after seeing the evidence there was no crime committed. He got the right result."