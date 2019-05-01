Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Mike Casab, of Greece, graduated a semester early from Le Moyne College in December 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in biology/biological sciences, summa cum laude. He will start his Doctor of Dental Surgery studies at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in August.

Emilyn Nguyen, of Greece, spent her 2019 Alternative Spring Break clearing trash from beaches, painting school buildings and preventing erosion while providing a habitat for oysters. Nguyen is a fourth-year biomedical science and international global sciences student at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Rochester

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, recently joined the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society chapter at McKendree University in Illinois.

Leah Graziano, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and journalism from SUNY Fredonia. Graziano was named to the dean’s list.