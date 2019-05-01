Continental Service Group Inc., or ConServe, is committed to local and international education programs that support and facilitate financial literacy.

ConServe’s companywide Jeans For Charity recipients for the month of April were Young Entrepreneurs Academy, Rochester Education Foundation, The ACA International Education Foundation and Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York.

Every April, ConServe supports and contributes to Financial Literacy Month.

“Providing funding for financial education programs serves as the foundation of our corporate philosophy of helping to improve the human condition,” said Richard N. Klein, ConServe president. “Financial education programs help to prepare our youth to establish and maintain healthy and effective financial habits while they pursue their goals and fulfill their academic programs.”

“We are tremendously grateful to ConServe for its generous support,” said Patrica Braus, executive director of REF. “Thanks to all the employees at ConServe who are supporting our city school students through ConServe’s Jeans for Charity program. This generous contribution from ConServe will help us provide Rochester students with access to resources and opportunities which they may not otherwise have. These include receiving summer music lessons, touring a local college campus, or bringing home their very first book.”

“JA is grateful to the ConServe team for their continued support and generosity,” said Patricia Leva, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York. “Through their day to day work, ConServe employees fully understand the value of a financial education. It is especially fitting for JA to be the Jeans for Charity funding recipient during Financial Literacy Month, which was created to highlight the importance of financial literacy and to teach Americans how to establish and maintain healthy financial lifestyles. This gift will enable JA to bring those lessons and messages to the students in our community.”

“The Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship Program is designed to strengthen future leaders, and we thank ConServe for their support of higher education through the Jeans For Charity Program,” said Harry Strausser III director of education and membership development for ACA International.

The ACA International Education Foundation will award $50,000 in scholarship money this year.

“Because of the generosity of our members, deserving students can reduce the cost of college by earning good grades, working hard, and spending a little time learning about our industry and its value to the economy,” said Rick Perr, chair of the ACA International Education Foundation Board.