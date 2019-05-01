I believe libraries are great equalizers offering a benefit to everyone in the community.

Wood Library has been the heart of our community for 160 years. What started as a small reading room in City Hall is now a vibrant community center with space for people to connect, grow and learn.

Wood Library is truly a hub for community activity. Did you know that community groups used library meeting rooms 856 times last year? We offer this space free of charge to any nonprofit group. Attendance at 969 library-sponsored programs was up 7% in 2018. The variety of programs offered is truly amazing with weekly story hours, craft programs, wellness classes, support groups, film screenings, author visits and lectures rounding out the calendar. People can learn a new language, research family history, use the public computers, get up to speed on the latest technology, and read the newspaper or a favorite magazine — and so much more!

We have something for everyone, and often partner with other organizations to provide new opportunities and enrich people’s lives. The new StoryWalk at Baker Park, for example, was the result of a partnership between Wood Library and Literacy Volunteers with funding by the Canandaigua Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and other generous donors. We are excited about a new partnership with the Cumming Nature Center, and we just wrapped up a very successful Earth Day Fair co-sponsored by Climate Smart Canandaigua.

As in past years, Canandaigua City School District voters will consider a proposed tax levy for Wood Library. Proposition 2 appears on the Canandaigua School District ballot on Tuesday, May 21. The proposed levy increases community-based funding for Wood Library to $700,268, an increase of $32,268 over the base amount that was approved by voters last year. If approved, the change will increase the library property tax rate by approximately 1.3 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, adding $1.99 to the tax bill of a property assessed at $150,000.

Community-based funding represents about 70% of the library’s operating budget. The board of trustees continues to monitor the library budget with great care. The proposed 2020 budget increase is driven mostly by mandated minimum wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments to salaries and benefits, and an increase in the cost of digital services and building maintenance. Library resources and fundraising will need to increase to $284,731, or 29% of the total projected budget, to fully fund our operations.

You can learn more about Wood Library and Proposition No. 2 at woodlibrary.org, or consider attending an information session on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Wood Library.

I encourage you to vote on Tuesday, May 21. Wood Library hopes to secure its role as the essential community resource it has been for 160 years — a place where everyone is welcomed, connections are made, doors opened and information shared.

Laurie Riedman, of Canandaigua, is president of the Wood Library board of trustees.