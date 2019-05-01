Frontier is eliminating 280 non-union positions from their technical support center in Henrietta as the company looks to relocate its resources.

The cuts will take effect on July 31 as the company works to "adapt to the realities of our competitive and ever-changing industry."

Frontier says employees are eligible for severance and medical benefits. The company says it will remain a significant business presence in the Rochester area.

This comes after Frontier announced an $87 million loss in its first quarter earnings.

Javier Mendoza, the vice president of corporate communications and external affairs at Frontier left News10NBC the following statement:

"We are reallocating work from a technical support center in Henrietta, New York, a suburb of Rochester, to other Frontier resources and reducing 280 non-union positions effective July 31. Frontier makes decisions on the size of our workforce to adapt to the realities of our competitive and ever-changing industry. We take such actions with sensitivity and respect and have met with affected employees, who are all eligible for severance and medical benefits. While these decisions are difficult, we expect the changes will better enable us to focus on continuing to deliver exceptional products and outstanding service. We expect to remain a significant business presence in the Rochester area and remain committed to the New York communities we serve."