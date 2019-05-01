Finger Lakes United Cerebral Palsy, Inc./Happiness House is celebrating 50 years of service to people in the Finger Lakes region.

Open house with displays and tours will take place Tuesday, May 7, at the Canandaigua Happiness House site, at 5415 N. Bloomfield Road. Open house at the Geneva site, 731 Pre-Emption Road, will take place the following Tuesday, May 14. Both open house events take place at 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 20, an open house will take place at the Gorham site, 4731 Maple Ave., Stanley.

A family picnic taking place Saturday, June 22, at John Brown Memorial Park in Clifton Springs is for former students, program participants, families, and employees. The picnic is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature games, activities, and a Chicken BBQ. Tickets are $5 each or $15 for a family (up to 5 people). Make checks payable to Happiness House. For tickets, contact Judy Goodman or Wanda Rebstein at (585) 394-1190, or Marybeth Hart Judy Schwarz at (315) 789-6828. Limited seating is available. Tickets are required for this event and will be available to purchase until Friday, June 14. You must pick up your tickets at the reservation table on the day of the event. This is a non-alcoholic event.