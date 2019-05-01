Heritage Christian Services recently named four new board members to its Agency and Foundation boards.

Heritage Christian Services recently named David Vaden and Richard Vander horst to its Agency Board of Directors.

Vaden is chief operating officer at Bryant and Stratton College and a member of New York State Society of CPAs. Vander Horst is vice president of information development at Wegmans Food Markets. In his 28-year career with Wegmans, he has held roles in construction, accounting and finance, merchandising and information technology. Vander Horst is a member of the Project Management Institute and of the International Institute of Business Analysis. He is also a former member of the board and a co-founder of mpXML, a Meat and Poultry Data Standards Organization.

Heritage Christian Services recently named Kevin Best, Suzanne Nye and Glen Skalmy to its Foundation Board of Directors.

Best is the president and owner of Best Times Financial Planning. He is on the board of directors for The SouthEast YMCA, Seneca Park Zoo, the Mental Health Association, the Estate Planning Council of Rochester and The Resource Group. He is a past board member of Continuing Development Services and RIT’s Nathaniel Rochester Society.

Nye is the director of finance at Willow Domestic Violence Shelter and is an active member of the Boots and Barrels and HCS Foundation’s Budget and Finance committees. She is a certified public accountant who specializes in not-for-profit accounting and auditing.

Skalny is a luxury travel consultant with Skalny Travel Group and Van Zile Travel. He is also a trustee for the Landmark Society of Western New York and his family’s charitable foundations have supported cultural, educational, medical and youth organizations. Projects have included the creation of the Skalny Center of Eastern European Studies at the University of Rochester, The Joseph Skalny Welcome Building at St. John Fisher College, the atrium at the new Irondequoit Library and the new headquarters for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

The Heritage Christian Services Foundation raises funds to support the mission of Heritage Christian Services, which partners with thousands of people throughout Rochester and Buffalo to ensure everyone — including children and people with developmental disabilities — feels valued and respected.