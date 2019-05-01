The Hilton Education Foundation, with support from Hilton Central School District’s Fitness and Wellness Committee, will host its sixth annual golf tournament on July 25 at Deerfield Country Club in Brockport.

The four-person scramble format includes 18 holes of golf with cart, drinks, breakfast, lunch and prizes for $420 per team in advance, $460 the day of the event. Registration and breakfast opens at 8:30 a.m. before a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. and lunch at 2:30 p.m. Lunch-only tickets are $35.

This year, the Foundation is challenging Hilton High School alumni to form teams. Alumni teams of four will be recognized at the lunch, and those that graduated in a year ending with a nine (2009, 1999, 1989, 1979, 1969, 1959) will receive a $10 discount on their golf ticket.

Corporate and individual sponsorship is available. Forms are due by July 12 to smassie@hilton.k12.ny.us or Hilton Education Foundation, P.O. Box 232, Hilton, New York, 14468.

Call (585) 392-1000, ext. 7021 or visit bit.ly/2DHm6lo for information.