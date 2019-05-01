The Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra, directed by Casey Springstead, will perform its Mother’s Day concert at 3 p.m. on May 12 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The program features selections by Bizet, Ravel, Shostakovich, Russell Scarbrough and Rimsky-Korsakov. Conductor apprentices Nicholas Kinney, of Pittsford, and Nicole Page, of Penfield, will lead the orchestra in two selections.

HYSO Concerto Competition winners Raymond Feng, of Pittsford, and Grace Taylor, of Greece, will perform the first movement from Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor as well as Jacob’s Concerto for Horn and Strings, respectively.

Tickets cost $5 at the door.