Elisabeth Toulson, 35, was last seen leaving her home on County Road 32 Tuesday around 9:25 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Elisabeth Toulson, 35, was last seen leaving her home on County Road 32 Tuesday around 9:25 p.m. Deputies say she has had mental health issues in the past.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Toulson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, gray shoes with pink, and possibly a gray snow mobile jacket.

