The Baldwin Wallace University men’s lacrosse team defeated Heidelberg University 25-4 for an Ohio Athletic Conference and Seniors’ Day victory inside George Finnie Stadium.

Senior Academic All-OAC goalkeeper Nate Karatas, of Penfield, recorded a clean second half of action with eight saves.

BW made the most of its scoring opportunities early, finding the back of the net three separate times less than two minutes into play. Although the pace slowed down, the Yellow Jacket offense continued to click and added five additional goals, including a pair from Bower, to build up to an 8-0 lead. Heidelberg finally got on the scoreboard with 3 seconds and 39 minutes on the clock while the rest of the period passed scorelessly.