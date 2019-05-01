Katherine R. Willson spoke during the Rochester Genealogical Society’s annual conference April 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pittsford.

The crowd, comprised of RGS members, Western New York Genealogical Society members from the Buffalo area and other interested family hobbyists were treated to a day of tips and tricks on finding elusive ancestors and living relatives. Willson’s humor, understanding of history, and groundwork in pursuing lineage information provided listeners with new methods of exploration now available on the internet; most at no cost to the individual.

Willson is a professional genealogist based in Michigan. She is known for her practical and creative genealogical research strategies and her ability to guide individuals in their genealogical journeys. She specializes in online and social media resources that save budding genealogists time, money and frustration.

The Rochester Genealogical Society is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to helping members improve their research skills and broaden their enjoyment of family history. Its regular monthly meetings feature presentations by experienced genealogists. They also have a Computer Interest Group, Writer’s Group, Church Records Preservation Committee and DNA Interest Group.

Upcoming presentations include “An Autosomal DNA Project” by Don Sigwalt on May 9, “Macintosh (Mac) Genealogy Software” by Marian Henry on May 9 and “Researching German Ancestry” by Larry Naukam on May 16.

Visit nyrgs.org for more information on upcoming presentations and annual membership, $25.