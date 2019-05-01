SWBR recently received three awards from Rochester’s chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute.

DePaul’s Upper Falls Square Apartments and Rochester City School District’s John Walton Spencer School received outstanding project awards. SWBR principal Steve Rebholz won the 2019 CSI President’s Award.

The Outstanding Project Award is given for exceptional teamwork among owner, designer and constructor through CSI’s principles of clear, well-prepared construction documents.

At 143,000 square feet, Upper Falls Square Apartments consists of two buildings housing 150 apartment units and amenities. It spans two blocks in Rochester’s Upper Falls neighborhood.

John Walton Spencer School was built over time since 1910 and features seven additions. SWBR’s design modernized and expanded the facility while preserving historic features and unifying the building’s look and flow.

The President’s Award is given for excellence to the chapter in recognition of unselfish service and dedicated devotion. Rebholz organizes the chapter’s annual CSI Night, providing learning and networking opportunities for more than 300 professionals from Rochester’s construction community. He instructs the CSI Construction Documents Technology exam preparation course.

“Steve’s commitment to our chapter, his enthusiasm for educating our members and passion for the work happening in our industry are noteworthy and bring value to our organization,” said Kristin Purdy, chapter president-elect and SWBR architect.