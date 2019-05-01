The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 Dare to Be Great hosted by Bright Raven Gymnastics at The College at Brockport.

Victors’ Level 3 team placed second, and the Level 4 and 5 teams placed third overall in their respective team competitions.

MacKenzie Blodgett, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars and all-around, second on floor exercise, and third on vault and balance beam in the Level 3 child division. Tiana Thibault, of Irondequoit, placed first on balance beam and second all-around. Brielle Nicholson, of Greece, placed second on vault and third on uneven bars. Juliette Yonckheere, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars. Michaela Jackson, of Greece, placed second on balance beam.

In the junior division, Taylor Anne, of Hilton, placed second on floor exercise and all-around.

Ella Cucci, of Irondequoit, placed first on floor exercise and third on balance beam in the Level 4 child division. Samantha Jarvie, of Greece, placed first on balance beam. Kennedy Carlson, of Webster, placed third on vault.

In the Junior A division, Ella Poplaski, of Brockport, placed first on balance beam. Morgan Maloney, of Hilton, placed second on balance beam.

Taialise Davila, of Irondequoit, placed first on uneven bars, and second on floor exercise and all-around in the senior division.

Olivia Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars, second all-around, and third on vault, balance beam and floor exercise in the Level 5 child division. Mia Hicks, of Hilton, placed third on uneven bars.