A 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday after deputies believe he was checking the tires on his 18-wheel truck.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, it happened when the man was making a delivery to the Home Depot in Victor.

The sheriff's office believes he may have been checking his tires when somehow the truck rolled on him. That's when investigators say he was pinned under the truck and died.

The sheriff says no one noticed until roughly an hour after it happened.

Ontario County deputies are still investigating.