Rochester Regional Health lifted visitor restrictions at Rochester General, Unity, Newark-Wayne Community and Clifton Springs hospitals in alignment with declining influenza activity throughout the area.
People with fever or respiratory illness symptoms still need to delay their hospital visits until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.
RRH also lifted restrictions at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
Visitor restrictions lifted at RRH hospitals
