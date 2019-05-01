It is now OK for children 14 and under to visit, and there is no longer a limit on the number of visitors a patient or resident may have at any given time.

UR Medicine Thompson Health has lifted flu-related visitor restrictions that had been in place at both F.F. Thompson Hospital and its M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center since late January.

It is now permissible for children 14 and under to visit, and there is no longer a limit on the number of visitors a patient or resident may have at any given time. As always, both associates and visitors are asked to remain vigilant about hand hygiene, to prevent the spread of germs. In addition, anyone displaying symptoms of possible illness is asked to refrain from visiting until they have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.