Deputies say an ARC of Monroe County bus hit a Jeep head-on around 7:30 a.m. on Middle Road near Rush Henrietta Townline Road. Investigators tell News10NBC the bus crossed the center line to avoid runners on the shoulder of the road when it collided with the Jeep.

Both drivers and four people on the bus were taken to the hospital. None of their injuries are believed to be serious.

Deputies say alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision. No tickets were issued.