Allendale Columbia School’s Class of 2019 celebrated Decision Day on May 1 by wearing apparel from their future colleges to school.

Students plan to attend colleges nationwide, including the University of Southern California, the University of Texas at Austin, Middlebury College, Berklee College of Music and 15 different colleges and universities in New York state. Students who plan to take a gap year also joined they fun by wearing GAP T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Over the past four years, Allendale graduates have been awarded more than $16 million in academic scholarships.

Visit allendalecolumbia.org for more information on Allendale Columbia.