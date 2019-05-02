Brave Little Fighters serves children ages 4-18 in Buffalo with serious and terminal illness and their families through outings year-round, free of charge.

Elizabeth Agnello founded it in November 2018 and achieved 501(c)(3) status in mid-March.

The foundation’s outings include visits to the Rochester Museum and Science Center; family photo shoots; a Harlem Globetrotters meet-and-greet; Wegmans cooking classes; visits to the Albright-Knox and Memorial Art Gallery; and Sabres, Red Wings, Knighthawks and Bills games.

The foundation held its Inaugural Christmas Party at the American Legion in East Aurora on Dec. 2, and 100 members attended. Several veterans were in attendance.

The foundation also held its inaugural summer festival for the foundation there July 21 and are each day welcoming new families. Wegmans was a sponsor for the party as well as Andrews Barber Parlor in East Aurora.

The foundation was recently awarded a grant from The Pollination Project in California, which awards grants to grassroots, fledgling foundations, which are centered around making an impact in their community through compassion and collaboration.

Agnello has served this population since being a staff member of Starlight Children’s Foundation since 2009.

Visit www.gofundme.com to donate to the foundation’s GoFund me.