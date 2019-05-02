The Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., announced its May programs.

Drop-in story times for children accompanied by a caregiver

All Ages: 10 a.m. on May 6, 13 and 20.

Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on May 6, 13 and 20.

Wobbly Toddlers (early walkers): 10 a.m. on May 7, 14 and 21.

Lap Sit (infants to pre-walkers): 11 a.m. on May 7, 14 and 21.

Pajama Time (all ages): 6:30 p.m. on May 8, 15 and 22.

Preschool: 10 a.m. on May 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Family programs

Library Learning Lab — Project Fair Submissions: through May 24. Children in grades pre-K through 12 are invited to submit work in an exhibition to be displayed for family, friends and the public. Register to reserve a space. Details and registration forms are available at brightonlibrary.org, sponsored by Friends of BML.

National Screen Free Week: through May 5. The library is giving up their screens for entertainment this week. The two internet computers and iPad in the Children’s Center and the two iPads in the Discovery Room will be turned off. Instead, the library will have puzzles and games available to use.

Library Learning Lab — Life in the Genesee: 10:30 a.m. on May 3. Discover the relationship between local waterways and the animals that live there with the Seneca Park Zoomobile and at the multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. For pre-K through 12th-graders and their caregivers. Stop at the children’s center or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Family Game Day: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 4. Play a classic board or card game or discover a new favorite. For ages 3 and older. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. on May 9. Build with Lego. The library will provide the bricks. All ages.

Make-Take Crafts — Ramadan: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 10, 17, 24 and 31. In the Children’s Center, while supplies last. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Bilingual Mandarin Chinese-English storytime: 2 p.m. on Mau 12 and 19. All ages are welcome, accompanied by a caregiver.

Toddler Dance Party: 10 a.m. on May 17. Toddlers and their caregivers can dance their sillies out to some favorite tunes. For ages 18 months to 3 years, with a caregiver. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Read to Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog: 4:30 p.m. on May 23 and 30. Bring in a favorite book or choose one from the collection to read to Lily. Stop at the children’s center or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register.

Teens/tweens

Practice ACT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18. Presented by Chariot Learning. Open to grades nine through 12. Stop at the info center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Adults

Expressions of Life in Colored Pencils — Intermediate Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 15. Registrants must have taken the beginner class or have experience with colored pencil as an artistic medium. Stop at the info center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Books Sandwiched In — “Little Fires Everywhere” a novel by Celeste Ng: noon to 1 p.m. on May 2. A picture-perfect family is upended by a wandering artist, her teenage daughter, and past and present secrets. Reviewed by Mary Ann Satter, retired Brighton High School English teacher and current Osher course leader. Sandwiches are welcome. Coffee and tea will be available. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Sunday Serenades — Pan Loco Steel Pan Duo: 2 to 3 p.m. on May 5. Enjoy a concert of steel drum music. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Brighton Book Club — “Girl Waits with Gun,” a novel by Amy Stewart: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on May 14 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 15. Ask for a copy T Circulation; read the book and join. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Expressions of Life in Colored Pencils — Intermediate Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 15. Registrants must have taken the beginner class or have experience with colored pencil as an artistic medium. Stop at the info center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Introduction to Hypnosis: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 28. Learn about the uses of hypnosis for various reasons from self-actualization to relieving fears, phobias and medical conditions. The session will end with a relaxation hypnotherapy exercise. Presented by Amanda Fite, certified hypnosis practitioner and owner of Form Integrative Health. Stop at the info center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Technology

Taking Your Blog to the Next Level: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 9. Jane Sutter, owner of Sutter Communications and an experienced blogger, will teach proven tactics that achieve results. Stop at the info center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Your Digital Afterlife with Daniel Jones: 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 13. Learn how to get digital assets in order. Instructor Daniel Jones has over 25 years of personal and professional experience using the computer and internet and uses teaching methods that are practical and understandable. Stop at the info center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Tech tutor 20-minute one-on-one sessions: Get help with internet questions or using a mouse; learn to send a text; sign up for a Gmail account; or learn how to download free OverDrive books, magazines and audiobooks to a device.

Friends Big Book Sale

First day/members day: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 30. Free for Friends of BML; join/renew at door for $10, or pay $5 for first-day entry.

Open to all, free admission: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 31, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 1, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on June 2 for half-price sale and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3 for $4 bag sale.