Mariah Paddock, of Clyde, recently participated as a VIP reception and finance team manager in the 46th annual fashion show at Cazenovia College. Paddock majors in fashion merchandising.

Grace Blondell, of Newark, was named an outstanding undergraduate scholar for 2019 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA and give back to their community.

Britni Stupin, of Palmyra, recently joined the St. Lawrence University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the national honor society for liberal arts and sciences undergraduates. Stupin majors in global studies at the Canton campus.

Diego Adair Mendoza Romero, of Newark, recently received the Dr. William J. & Marjorie M. Pietraface Biology Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta.