I would like to express gratitude to Wood Library for its continuous efforts in supporting and strengthening our community. In partnership with Climate Smart Canandaigua, Wood Library co-sponsored Earthapalooza, a community planned event organized to raise awareness of environmental issues and educate the community on actions they can take to help reverse climate change.

My Brownie Troop No. 61062 had the opportunity to participate on Earth Day this year at Wood Library. Their presentation boards displayed many ways to minimize waste, and conserve water and energy in order to protect our lakes and environment. The event enabled our troop to work toward our Take Action Badge.

Our troop has also reserved a meeting space at Wood Library in order to complete our STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Badge. As a group of fun-loving and curious second grade girls, our STEM investigations consisted of ooey-gooey experiments! Conveniently, our meeting room had a working sink for easy cleanup. Rooms for community usage can easily be reserved on Wood Library’s website.

Libraries are very important and are a wonderful resource for our communities. Thank you, Wood Library, we appreciate all that you have to offer!

Erin Vorhis

Canandaigua