Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Phoebe Legere, with Cotton Toe Three, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Dave Riccioni Band, 5:30 p.m., McKinley James, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Bethmann, Matt Landon and Scott Kwiatek, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, 7 p.m.

Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra: Saturday — Allen Hopkins (during Historic Palmyra benefit steak roast), 6-8:30 p.m.

American Hotel, 7304 E. Main St., Lima: Sunday — Irish Jam Sessions, 4-7 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Chris Lane, with Eric Van Housten, 8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Rockhouse Riot, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Don Christiano and Walt O'Brien — The Beatles Unplugged, 5-7 p.m., Red Hot & Blue, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday —Steve Lyons (supper show), 5-7 p.m., East End Drifters, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, West Main Street, Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Sing/Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Ukulele Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Big Blue House, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Dean's List, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — St. Vith, 2-5 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic with Tom Chamberlain, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Men Behaving Badly, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Griffith & Martino Blues Duo, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Televisionaries, House Majority, Straight Johnny & The Gash Gobblins, 8 p.m.; Friday — Adult Mom, gobbinjr, Long Neck, Calicoco, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Swiss Army, Charity Thief, Old Fame, Carpool, 8 p.m.

Club 86, 86 Avenue E., Geneva: Friday — hanna & The Blue Hearts, 7-10 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Chris Moore, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Chrissie Romano Band, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Bruce Katz Band, 5 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Taran, 9:30 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Banned from the Tavern, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Lespecial, with Noah Fence, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dial Up, 8 p.m.

FLX Live, 427 Exchange St., Geneva: Saturday — Grace Lipker & The Creakers, 7-9 p.m.

Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo: Satursday — Yarn, with Mike Brown, 7 p.m.

Golden Link at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield: Friday — Jencks and Dunn, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Greece: Sunday — Old Time Music Night featuring Jim Clare and Perry Cleaveland, 7-9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jack Feerick, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — The Prickers, 8-11 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Saturday — Blind Marble, time TBA; Griffith Martino Duo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Warehouse, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — the Djangoners, 7 p.m.; Friday — Spring Chickens (Steve Piper, Scott Regan, Connie Deming), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Steve Grills and the Roadmasters, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Classical Guitar Night, 7 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday —Big Logic and Truth Serum Duo, 7-10 p.m.

Lock's Stock & Barrel, 5436 Route 64, South Bristol: Friday — Open Jam, time TBA.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6109 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Acoustic Friday, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Nile Singers (Pink Floyd tribute), with Sub Sentry, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Enternity, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Sunday — Camp Quin fundraiser with Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, 4-8 p.m.

Macri's, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Nick Vecchioli, 4-7 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — Enterprise Earth and Lorna Shore, with Bodysnatcher and Within Destruction, 6 p.m.; Saturday — The Four Horseman (Metallica tribute), 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Marty Roberts, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Saturday — Gemini, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Diamond & Steele, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Uptown Groove Duo, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewey, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Travis Prinzi Band, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Claudia Hoyser, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Laura Thurston, 6-9 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Jimmy Jam Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pappert, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Diane Leigh Trio, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — A Taste of Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Steve Lyons, 4-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Saturday — Laura Thurston, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Up2Somthing, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Coupe De'Villes, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rylie J's, 38 Seneca St., Geneva: Friday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Revolver, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — Tempest, 9:15 p.m.; Sunday — Gospel Brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Witty Tarbox, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Beaumonts, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Bob Bunce and Rural Delivery, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Thursday — Open Mic with Panda Handstand, time TBA; Saturday — Neil Van Dorn Band, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Glen & Mike, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder & Friends, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Take Two, 6-9 p.m.